A Faulkner County man died in a Sunday afternoon crash along Highway 25 in Cleburne County.
Derrick Reeves, 41, of Mount Vernon was driving a 1995 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle in the southbound lane on Highway 25 when he reportedly crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Reeves crossed over the center line and struck the front of a 2017 GMC Acadia shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Reeves was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the report.
Authorities described weather conditions as “cloudy” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Reeves’ death was the 353rd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
