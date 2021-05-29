Resurfacing a portion of Interstate 40 in Conway means a Memorial Day Holiday weekend lane closure, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials announced Friday.
“Weather permitting, crews will continue a closure of the outside eastbound lane of I-40 between Skyline Drive (Exit 125) and Salem Road (Exit 124) through midnight Wednesday, June 2,” ArDOT officials said. “Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage.”
ArDOT urged drivers to “exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.”
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow the department on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.
