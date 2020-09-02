I Feel the Need volunteers handed out more than 7,000 food boxes to hungry families over the summer months and will be back in action next week.
The nonprofit food broker and feeding ministry dispersed food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program to families battling food insecurity over the summer.
When shipments from the USDA stopped coming in, the group was forced to end its nearly weekly food distribution program. However, the nonprofit’s executive director said the program will be temporarily up and running and that food will be available for two weeks.
“We’re excited to have it start up again,” I Feel the Need Executive Director Shane Willbanks told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Bringing the program back for two weeks is something Willbanks said he is excited about after witnessing the need for food in local households.
The next two shipments of food will contain produce items and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food boxes will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at Soul Food Café Mission at 1717 South Donaghey Avenue in Conway.
Those seeking food assistance do not have to show volunteers their ID or any other identifying documents to receive food boxes.
“No ID or documentation is required, just show up with room in your vehicle for us to load the food boxes,” Willbanks said.
Keeping the program running longer will depend on the availability of food through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
