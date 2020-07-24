I Feel the Need, Inc. volunteers handed out 1,920 food boxes Friday morning to help feed central Arkansas families. The food boxes are given to the nonprofit feeding ministry through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The nonprofit began dispersing food to families battling food insecurity six weeks ago. Since it began its mission to feed families during the pandemic, I Feel the Need has provided more than 7,000 food boxes to those in need.
For more information on the next food distribution date or to help volunteer, follow the nonprofit at www.Facebook.com/ feelingtheneed. Food is given directly to families in need and also to local food banks.
Those seeking food assistance do not have to show volunteers their ID or any other identifying documents to receive food boxes. Food is dispersed at Soul Food Cafe Mission at 1717 South Donaghey Ave. in Conway on a first come, first served basis.
Volunteers hope to receive another shipment on Friday, July 31.
