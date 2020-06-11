A non-profit feeding ministry and food broker will distribute free food boxes to Faulkner County residents Friday at the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas.
“It’s going to be a pretty cool event,” Shane Willbanks, executive director of I Feel the Need, Inc., told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We want to give away 1,000 boxes of food.”
I Feel the Need, a non-profit organization, has teamed up with the United States Department of Agriculture and other local partners to provide Faulkner County families battling food insecurity with food.
Residents can take advantage of Free Food Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday outside the local CAPCA facility at 707 Robins St. in Conway.
“Anyone can come and receive food boxes,” Willbanks said. “[The food will be] loaded in their vehicle in a contact-free manner, whether they be individual families, churches, food pantries, etc. No documentation [is] required.”
Boxes provided by the USDA contain milk, dairy products (cheese, yogurt, etc.) as well as produce items.
CAPCA representatives said the food will be dispersed Friday using a drive-thru system.
“Participants must remain in their vehicles and I Feel the Need volunteers will load the items in your trunk,” CAPCA officials announced Wednesday. “Their representatives stated documents are not required to be eligible for assistance, simply show up with enough space in your trunk or vehicle to receive your items.”
Willbanks said residents can pull up in pickup trucks to have the bed of the truck loaded with food to disperse to others in need.
I Feel the Need partners with CAPCA, City Church, the Conway Ministry Center, Soul Food Cafe, His Place His Way, Fellowship Bible Church and a variety of other local ministries, Willbanks said.
The non-profit hopes to host Free Food Friday events “as often as once a week” or every other week, Willbanks said.
