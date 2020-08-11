I Feel the Need, Inc. volunteers handed out nearly 2,000 food boxes to hungry families last week and plans to disperse more food soon.
Volunteers handed out 1,806 food boxes within two hours on Friday. The nonprofit food broker and feeding ministry is able to provide food boxes to families battling food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The food boxes provided through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and include milk and other dairy products. When supplies are available, the boxes also include produce items.
I Feel the Need volunteers began handing out food boxes about two months ago to help fight against food insecurity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, volunteers have helped distribute nearly 7,000 food boxes to hungry families and to local food banks.
“Two months ago, I never would have dreamed we would hand out this much food,” I Feel the Need Executive Director Shane Willbanks told the Log Cabin Democrat, adding that the group has handed out almost 300,000 pounds of food. “It’s a blessing beyond belief. And I pray it keeps coming and coming.”
Those seeking food assistance do not have to show volunteers their ID or any other identifying documents to receive food boxes.
“No ID or documentation is required, just show up with room in your vehicle for us to load the food boxes,” Willbanks said.
The nonprofit’s director said residents should keep an eye out for an announcement coming Wednesday, Aug. 12, regarding the next shipment. The announcement will be posted to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook/feeling theneed and also on its website, www.ifeeltheneed.org.
Food will be dispersed at the Soul Food Café Mission at 1717 South Donaghey Avenue in Conway at a date and time yet to be determined.
