‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is yet another installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directed by Sam Raimi (director of the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” trilogy and “Evil Dead”) and written by Michael Waldron (writer of the “Loki” Disney+ series). Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the titular Doctor Strange who must stop Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she searches for a powerful being in order to find her lost kids inside the multiverse.
I was already conflicted on my anticipation of this movie going into it. On one hand, the first “Doctor Strange” movie in 2016 is a top three MCU movie for me and both Wanda and Strange are my top two favorite MCU characters hands down (I have a thing for magic characters, I’m not sure why). That plus Sam Raimi, the director of the incredible “Spider-Man 2,” is returning to the comic book movie genre to direct this after the first “Doctor Strange” director, Scott Derrickson, left the project. This seems to be a lot of factors working in my favor, but on the other hand, it was said when this was first announced that this would be the MCU’s first horror film and I was very skeptical about how Marvel would pull that off. Also, the advertising for this movie made me worried that it would be more so the “Multiverse of Cameos” than of Madness. I already wasn’t a huge fan of a lot of fanservice moments in “No Way Home” (I’m in the minority on that, I know) so my fear was that this would not only be a lot of the same, but even worse.
Having now seen the film, I am once again conflicted. At this moment as I’m writing this, I’m still not completely sure if I liked this or not. Hopefully I can use this review to help me figure that out as I get all my thoughts on the page (or my keyboard). A lot of what I feared either didn’t happen or was much better than I thought, but there are also a lot of things that I didn’t like or am not really sure about.
Thankfully this is in fact not the “Multiverse of Cameos” like I feared it would be. What I thought would be a two hour long movie of Doctor Strange traveling the multiverse and seeing different versions of famous Marvel characters is actually a mostly cohesive story with actually very little fan service. All the cameos in this film are restricted to just one scene in an alternate universe. Unfortunately, most of the cameos in this scene are spoiled in the trailers (or online by people who wouldn’t keep their mouths shut), so the excitement and shock wasn’t there for me, but I really did not mind this scene as much, especially when compared to how I thought I would feel about it.
I don’t think any of the problems with this movie lie with Sam Raimi in the director’s chair. This film’s best moments are when he’s able to use his signature directing style during some really cool horror scenes, really drawing from some of his popular works like “Evil Dead” and “Drag Me to Hell.” These moments are really cool tonally and visually and help really make it standout from other projects in the MCU. Unfortunately, there are only a handful of these moments and it really contrasts with the usually style the MCU has established so far which is what a lot of this movie has in It. It feels like this movie is more interested in being an MCU superhero film first and an original Sam Raimi horror flick second when I think it would’ve vastly benefited from being the other way around. However, there is still a lot of gore and it’s definitely the goriest MCU movie by far which is really awesome to see on the big screen.
I do think that if Marvel would’ve let Raimi have full control, the major problems with the script wouldn’t be here. That’s where we get into the screenplay because the writing here is what really makes me question if I liked this movie or not and where it really contrasts with Raimi’s directing. I’m sure the script was already finished by the time Raimi got on board (and I can see now why Derrickson left the project to begin with) so Raimi probably didn’t have a lot of say in this, but I do really wish they would’ve let him fix things a bit before they began filming. Having Wanda, covered in blood, on a murderous rampage walking like she’s a zombie in the same moment when a character says a classic MCU quip doesn’t really work and these tonal inconsistencies are all over the place in this film.
The script as a whole feels very rushed in order to quickly get us from point A to point B without making us think too much about what’s going on. The script flies by things too fast and we never really get the time to breathe and sink in all the emotional moments because the emotional heart of the film really drives this story. We get these stop and breathe moments with Wanda’s character (which I’ll get into in a bit), but we really never get it with Strange and this is supposed to be his movie. There’s also a lot of exposition in this that feels messy. Maybe a lot of the explanations of the multiverse are needed for those who didn’t watch the “Loki” series or, to a lesser extent, “No Way Home,” but for those of us like me who are completely caught up on the MCU, it just feels like ‘okay, yeah, let’s move on.”
If you aren’t fully caught up on everything in the MCU, you definitely need to at least have watched the WandaVision series on Disney+ or a lot of what’s going on with Wanda’s character won’t make sense and won’t connect with you. Like I said, Wanda gets those emotional moments to stop and breathe and really understand her character. Other than the horror aspects of the film, these moments are some of the best in the entire movie. While I may not fully like everything writer Michael Waldron has done with Wanda’s character in this compared to what writer on Disney+ series did with her, these emotional moments are extremely impactful, especially if you’re a Wanda fan like I am.
Elizabeth Olsen’s performance also really helps drive this home. Her performance in WandaVision was extremely electrifying and it’s all the same here. In the role as the villain of this film, her presence is undeniable and she steals the show even from Doctor Strange in his own movie. While still the villain, Olsen is still able to make Wanda sympathetic and somewhat relatable in her mission to find her children even when she’s blowing heads off in her way to doing that. This difficult balancing act could not be done without Olsen’s underrated acting skills.
Despite not getting a lot of the emotional scenes his character needed, Benedict Cumberbatch is still as great as ever and proves once again that he is perfect casting for Doctor Strange. Although there are, again, very few of them, he still nails his emotional scenes. Benedict Wong is also still really great as Wong and thankfully gets a lot more to do here than other MCU films. I’ve felt like up until this point, Marvel hasn’t really known what to do with Wong (the actor and the character) and this is the best I’ve seen them use him.
Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a teenager from another universe who has the ability to go from one universe to another, isn’t bad. I think she’s pretty good in the role, but the script doesn’t really give her much to do. We don’t really learn much about her character other than one moment involving her two moms back in her universe. Her character is poorly written and feels more like a plot devise than an actual full-fledge character. If America was just a magical box that allowed one to travel through the multiverse, it still wouldn’t have impacted the film that much. I wanted more from her character but she feels like an afterthought in the script.
This is probably one of the more colorful films in the MCU thus far, especially compared to more recent Marvel fair. Marvel has been criticized a lot recently for how grey their films can look for a lot of their projects, but Raimi has injected so much color in this movie that it really brings it to life. On the other hand, the visuals effects are inconsistent. There are some scenes where it’s really well done and some of the coolest effects in the entire MCU (two scenes that come to mind are on where Strange and America are traveling through multiple universes at once and another involving a corpse), but there are others where it looks really bad. We’re over a decade into this series, I feel like the effects should be more consistent than that.
Now that I’ve typed this over, how do I feel about the film overall? Well, I do think the good this movie has does outweigh the bad parts from the script and studio intervention mostly thanks to Sam Raimi and the emotional moments in the film, mainly with Wanda’s character. There’s one moment in the final act involving Wanda that I think really helped bring this movie together and stick the landing it needed to (even if the ending was a bit rushed). It’s not just a Doctor Strange sequel, it’s also a sequel to WandaVision and a continuation of Wanda’s story in a beautiful way. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is currently in theaters and Marvel fans definitely should check it out.
