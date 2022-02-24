Road conditions continued to be hazardous Thursday morning following the winter weather that hit Faulkner County on Wednesday and led to early dismissals of many area schools and offices that day.
Faulkner County schools continued to have Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days on Thursday but most were expected to return to in-person instruction Friday. No official announcements had been made as of the Log Cabin Democrat’s early press time Thursday.
The Conway Sanitation Department delayed collection routes on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Pending safe roadways all remaining Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes will run Friday, Feb. 25,” the department announced Thursday. “This will be for garbage only; glass and yard waste are postponed until next week’s regular collection day. As always, carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Keep the cart curbside until collected; routes will operate into the evening.”
The sanitation offices and landfill were closed Wednesday and Thursday, as were all city offices except emergency personnel.
Mayor Bart Castleberry was in his office at City Hall on Thursday to field any calls.
The city once again opened the Don Owen Sports Complex as a warming station for those who needed it.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed state office buildings “except for critical operations” Thursday.
“State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework,” the governor said in a statement. “Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their visit until offices can offer in-person services.”
The Conway Transportation Department pivoted to 24-hour plowing, sanding and salting operations as sleet accumulated on the roads Wednesday causing treacherous conditions. After making some headway by Wednesday evening, the department continued to work through the night as freezing rain fell.
“We made great progress removing the slush with our plows today. Our teams from the Conway Transportation Department will shift to spreading sand when freezing rain moves into Conway this evening,” city officials announced Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.