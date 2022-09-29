Employees and new hires at Independent Living Services will receive a bonus of up to $1,000 on Friday.
Employees and new hires at Independent Living Services will receive a bonus of up to $1,000 on Friday.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which helped provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Independent Living Services is a community-based nonprofit for individuals with developmental disabilities. Most employees work directly with these individuals to provide personal care and assistance with tasks such as bathing and eating.
“The goal is to help the folks that we serve be as independent as possible within the community,” Executive Director of Independent Living Services Elissa Douglas said.
All employees will receive a retention bonus up to $1,000 quarterly until funds run out. This amount will be tiered based upon the amount of hours worked.
New employees will receive a sign-on bonus up to $1,000 after they’ve completed a minimum of eight weeks of active employment. This amount will also be tiered based upon the amount of hours worked.
Employees who work 1-10 hours a week will receive a $250 bonus; those who work 11-20 hours a week will receive $500; employees working 21-30 hours a week will receive $750; and employees working more than 30 hours a week receive the $1,000 bonus.
The ARPA money is designated for employees who work in the home and community-based services but the Independent Living Services board voted in June to match the same bonuses for the remainder of the employees.
Independent Living Services hopes the bonuses will encourage others to apply for jobs there and serve as appreciation to existing employees.
“We all see this when we go out wherever we are. People are hiring and people are trying to get staff in the door. With the type of work that we do, we have to have employees. It’s a health and safety issue. We have folks who must have care. [ARPA] gave us this money to help us increase our workforce,” Douglas said.
It’s been almost a year since the nonprofit found out it was getting ARPA money, and on Sept. 13 it found out how much it would receive.
“I’m so excited to get this out and hopefully see an increase in applications and also do something good for our employees. Our folks worked through COVID,” Douglas said. “We weren’t a business that could shut down. We provided protective equipment but [employees] had to be within close proximity to do their job. So, I’m really excited to get this to give out to our employees.”
Independent Living Services was introduced in 1970 and serves more than 250 individuals and employs approximately 350 people.
