Because we value the professional and personal development of our employees, Independent Living Services, Inc. & Creative Living, Inc. has adopted a Tuition Reimbursement program. Our feeling is that a well-rounded education can enhance an employee’s skill base and make them more valuable to our organization. The tuition reimbursement program will begin on May 1, 2021.
Independent Living Services started in 1970. We serve individuals with developmental disabilities living in Faulkner and surrounding counties. We provide community-based services, apartments, group homes, a day program, supported employment and transportation. We serve over 250 individuals and have over 400 employees. Our mission is: Advocate independence, purpose and dignity for individuals with disabilities.
