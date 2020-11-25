Immerse Arkansas recently announced that every dollar donated now through the end of the year will be matched up to $200,000. This opportunity is thanks to a handful of families, foundations, and businesses who have created the match. The organization plans to get a head start on that goal by raising $25,000 by Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Immerse Arkansas will use this money to expand programming and services for youth from crisis and those exiting foster care. Immerse gives these youth a place to stay, resources to help them find jobs or continue their education and mentors to teach them independent living skills. Immerse has helped over 1,000 youth since its inception in 2008.
“Thanks to several extremely generous local individuals and organizations, this matching opportunity will allow us to dream bigger for youth from crisis as we look to 2021,” said Eric Gilmore, executive director of Immerse Arkansas. “We are so thankful for the donors who made this matching opportunity possible, and we are lucky to have a community that is so committed to helping young people overcome their challenging circumstances.”
This year, Immerse has made major steps to increase the number of youth they can help through their programs, including the addition of new coaches. In October, Immerse also kicked off a $800,000 renovation project to update its headquarters with more classrooms, a computer lab and an industrial-grade kitchen.
“We are looking forward to continued growth for Immerse in 2021, knowing that the more we are able to do for youth from crisis, the more we will impact coming generations,” Gilmore said.
According to a survey by Piplsay, 62 percent of Americans are planning to make donations on Giving Tuesday this year. Respondents preferred small local charities (37%), and individuals or small businesses in need (24 percent) for donations. The issues drawing most American dollars will be food and shelter security (24 percent), youth rights (15 percent) and health and safety (12 percent).
For those planning to make a donation on Giving Tuesday and want to learn more about Immerse Arkansas, more information can be found at https://immerse arkansas.org.
