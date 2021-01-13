Arkansas PBS and “PBS NewsHour” will provide live special coverage of the House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings regarding President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coverage will be live-streamed at myarkansaspbs.org/watch, in the Engage Arkansas PBS app and at pbs.org/newshour.
“The Second Impeachment of President Trump, A PBS NewsHour Special” will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff with contributions from White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and other guests.
“PBS NewsHour” will provide anchored live coverage and analysis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the feed of the hearing will continue unanchored on “NewsHour’s” digital and social media platforms until its end.
