Construction work for improving the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge means weekend lane closures between Little Rock and Maumelle, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) officials announced Friday.
“Weather permitting; crews will close the outside northbound lane of I-430 from Cantrell Road (Highway 10) to Crystal Hill Road (Highway 100)” between 7 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, ArDOT said in a news release.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage.
“Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones,” ArDOT said.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
