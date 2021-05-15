Construction work to improve the Interstate 40 overpass over Salem Road (Old Highway 25) will mean lane closures in Conway, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close the outside eastbound lane of I-40 at Salem Road (Exit 124) starting on Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m. This is a 24-hour closure and will be in place until the work is complete, estimated to take two weeks. During this time, crews will perform hydro-demolition of the bridge driving surface, followed by a latex modified concrete overlay.
Due to width restrictions, wide loads wider than 10 feet traveling eastbound need to take Exit 124 and use Highway 64 to Highway 65B.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and barricades. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
