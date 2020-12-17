The Cruise-Thru Christmas for foster children on Saturday was a successful event for all the families and the volunteers.
The drive-through celebration was organized by the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Dept. of Children and Family Services and the CALL when the pandemic caused the cancellation of their normal holiday party.
“Being able to participate in the Drive-Thru Christmas I think was more fun for DCFS than the children. The pandemic has caused lots of stress and isolation so to be able to get out and have some fun was a joy for us,” Danielle Sims from DCFS said. “We all love our foster children and to be able to play a small part of making them smile makes the work we do worth it.”
Crystal Dendy of Children’s Advocacy Alliance said the collaboration between agencies helped make the event a success.
“Several months ago we began brainstorming ways to make this Christmas special and memorable for the children and families we serve, while still adhering to COVID guidelines, and Cruise-Thru Christmas was born,” Dendy said. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to partner with multiple other community agencies and businesses to bring this event to life. Around 200 children attended the event and were able to receive a stocking full of goodies.”
The organizers said they needed to offer a special thanks to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverfork Fire Department, The Joyful Baking Co., Conway Symphony Orchestra, Conway Christian School, Toadsuck Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), Second Baptist Church, Crystal Certain (who portrayed Elsa) and dozens of individuals and families who hosted a station.
“It was so fun to watch the joy in the children’s eyes as they drove through each station. COVID-19 has made 2020 very difficult to plan anything with our families. Seeing all the smiles and hearing the laughter brought joy to each of our hearts,” Louise Witcher of the CALL said. “Combining efforts with CASA and DCFS made the celebration even larger and more exciting. We may have just started a new tradition.”
