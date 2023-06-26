Following joint efforts between Chief Deputy Chad Wooley and Life Scout Garrett Fisher, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has begun its new Youth Law Enforcement Academy.
One recent highlight of the academy was hearing from Juvenile Court Judge Troy Braswell. Judge Braswell discussed the operations of the court, the importance of programming – such as reading groups, tutoring, boxing classes and others offered by the court – teaching youth discipline and self-control as well as providing a sense of belonging and improving self-esteem.
