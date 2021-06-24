A summer Camp for St. Joseph School’s 22 Junior and Senior High cheerleaders for the upcoming school year was held June 7-11 on the elementary school campus.The girls learned new dances and stunts for the upcoming basketball season, and they also took part in team bonding activities.
The camp was led by the mother/daughter team of Amy and Abigail Covington. Amy is beginning her eighth year as the school’s cheerleader sponsor and coach. She also teaches at St. Joseph Preschool.
Abigail is a 2017 St. Joseph School graduate and former cheerleader who’s been coaching at the school for three years. She will soon start her career at the school as an elementary school teacher when she becomes one of its two third-grade teachers in the new term.
Katherine Covington, Abigail’s sister and a 2019 St. Joseph School graduate, also served as a cheer mentor at the camp. She led the fitness portion of the training and also provided individual help.
The participating junior high cheerleaders were Olivia Brewer, Avery Cooper, Jordyn Hoelzeman, Josie Jackson, Karleigh Kaufman, Anna Nabholz, Emily Nabholz, Aniston Potts, Annamarie Rawls, Chaysey Singleton and Anabelle Trusty.
The senior high squad included Bailey Brewer, Ashlyn Cleary, Ella Crowder, Olivia Keisling, Libby Loynachan, Ava Piraino, Bailey Pope, Isis Reynaud, Ella Rose, Sarah Beth Sammons and team leader Marleigh Thessing.
