Editor’s note: These are the final, unofficial election results. The results will become official after the Faulkner County Election Commission approves them.
Two incumbents and one newcomer won Faulkner County’s three contested school district board seats in Tuesday’s election at the Faulkner County Courthouse and two other precincts in Vilonia and Greenbrier, county officials reported on Tuesday night.
In Greenbrier, incumbents Matt Wilcox and Jennifer Hill each handily won their races by almost 85 percent of the vote, while school board newcomer Jack Martin took almost 72 percent of the vote in Vilonia to win his district’s Position 5 seat.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Wilcox and Hill were facing challenges from Ashley Hardy and Xandra Sharpe, respectively. With 811 ballots cast for the Greenbrier board seats, Wilcox and Hill took 686 and 684 votes, respectively. In a statement to the Log Cabin, Wilcox said the volume of voter turnout in Greenbrier was unexpected.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful for all the outpouring of support from our community,” Wilcox said. “We had almost double the voter turnout than what we expected. I am excited to serve on the school board for such an amazing district.”
Hill said she appreciated the support.
“Thank you Greenbrier community for granting me another term serving our school district,” she said. “I am grateful for those who requested signs, banners, prayed for me, encouraged me, spoke kind words on my behalf and exercised the right to vote.”
Vilonia’s race for its open school board seat involved two competitors who had previously not served on the school board. Martin and Trey Foster had 394 ballots cast in their race, with Martin coming out on top with 282 votes.
“To all who voted in the 2021 Vilonia School Board Election, thank you for engaging in our electoral process and honoring the freedoms that have been preserved by the sacrifices of so many of our country men & women,” Martin said.
The county election, which constituted of Tuesday’s vote as well as multiple days of early voting, involved 1,218 individually cast ballots across all the county’s open school board seats. A majority of county voters voted on Election Day. All county school districts’ millage proposals (there were no changes) passed with a majority of voters.
