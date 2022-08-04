Indie-funk fusion band BadCameo is heading to Kings Live Music in Conway on Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. as part of their country-wide tour.
BadCameo’s tour is in order to promote their sophomore album “Friday Night Time Warp” which will release on Aug. 5. The album is described as a “cosmic exploration of modern urban nightlife.”
“It’s really exciting to do a proper tour during a release of an album,” Dan Mead, the drummer for the band, said. “We wrote all the songs in a span of a couple months. The best thing about this album is that it all came together pretty cohesively.”
Mead, along with Lando Pieroni on vocals and guitar and Geoff Weber on the keyboard and bass, make up this three-member indie band that first met on Craigslist in 2017 in North Carolina.
“We kind of did the Weekend Warrior thing while still balancing a 9-to-5,” Pieroni said. “Come the pandemic, August 2020, we’re like ‘you know what, let’s do this full time and move to Florida.’ Since then we’ve toured across the U.S. a couple times and up and down the east coast. It’s been a pretty fun, wild ride.”
Growing up in Italy with parents that consisted of a photographer and model as well as a grandmother that was an opera singer, Pieroni was surrounded by music his entire life.
“I grew up in a very artistic home,” he said. “I started classical guitar when I was in third grade. Most of my musical world has been classical, but when I moved from Italy to the States when I was 15, I noticed some people who also played music, but they played in a bluegrass band.”
Pieroni’s first band was a bluegrass band where he taught himself how to play the banjo.
“That was the first time I got to jam with people, and I loved the camaraderie aspect,” he said. “I kept playing blue grass until the end of college.”
It was during his sophomore year of college when Pieroni first met Geoff Weber, who also grew up in a musical environment.
“I got signed up for piano lessons when I was 8 years old in the second grade,” Weber said. “I always really, really liked it. I’ve been trying to chase that high ever since.”
Weber also met Mead in college from an ad on Craigslist. Mead, while not in a particular musical home like the other two members of the band, did grow up falling in love with music at an early age.
“I started playing music when I was in elementary school when the middle school band came to play for us,” Mead said. “I was like ‘yo, that drummer is freakin sweet. I want to do that one day.’ Then I started taking drum lessons. It was kind of a side thing for me when I went to Virginia Tech to become an engineer.”
Five years later, BadCameo is releasing its second album and touring around the country.
“It’s been a blast,” Weber said. “We’ve only been full time for about two years now, but it’s been awesome. We’re pretty much fully DIY. We have a ton of fun and being able to travel is definitely a blessing.”
The band describes themselves as an “Indie-funk fusion band” of independent artists.
“Everything we do is funky,” Pieroni said. “Our motto that was coined during a show is ‘fuse whatever you got into this music.’ If you come to a BadCameo show, you’ll hear some funky music, you’ll hear some R&B influences, some hip hop, some old school blues and rock, all fused into a funky, or as we like to say, disco glam kind of cocktail.”
BadCameo will be in Conway at Kings Live Music on Aug. 20 and tickets can be found at badcameo.com/concerts. The band said that fans can expect an “all out, guaranteed dance party” when they attend.
“We love to have different gimmicks and exciting things that we bring into our live show,” Weber said. “We love bright outfits that are kind of strange. There’s going to be a visual aspect to it that’ll be confusing at first, but once they sit through the first few songs it’ll all make sense. By the end they’ll all be passengers on the funk train, baby.”
