The Faulkner County Quorum Court Roads and Infrastructure Committee had its first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Justices reviewed the response to the recent winter storms and heard concerns on a proposed Arkansas House bill on truck weights and its and possible impact on road wear.
Storm response led to questions about the storms’ impact on county roads.
The county road report described routine maintenance up until Feb. 11 when the storm system reached the county leading to work addressing that and its need for road clearing.
The report ended with the statement: “You cannot scrape snow or ice off chip and seal roads without doing extreme damage to them.”
Committee member Justice Samuel Strain asked for additional information on the storm’s impact, including details on specific roads impacted by the storm, especially in light of the chip and seal statement. Strain then said he would look into the matter, including a list of damaged roads, personally.
Strain’s particular concern was the damage he had seen to culverts on county roads. The damage, he said, meant that it would be foolish to reseal a road if a culvert was damaged, since subsequent flooding due to culvert damage would undo any repair work.
Justice John Allison said a lot of work was being done in Vilonia due to storm damage, naming Cypress Valley, Stanley and Round Roads as three currently being repaired by the county.
Truck weights, brought up by committee member Justice Jerry Boyer, would, if the state legislature bill proposing same passed, move the maximum permitted truck weight on Arkansas roads from 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds. HB1495 would allow trucks on county roads and bridges at higher weights than the roads are rated for, Boyer said.
“We don’t have any roads in Faulkner County which can support 90,000 pounds; we don’t have any bridges – which school buses use – which can support 90,000 pounds,” Boyer said.
Boyer said the bill, which has an emergency clause which would allow it to become law faster should it be passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor, had been voted in favor of by the majority of Faulkner County state legislators.
He asked that justices take the time to contact legislators to express concerns about the bill since the increased weight would damage Faulkner County roads.
A check of online legislature records show the bill was passed from committee in late February and no further action has been taken on it.
In a final matter, Justice Randy Higgins, who is not a committee member, asked the body to investigate problems with broadband service in the county, which would fall under its “Infrastructure” duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.