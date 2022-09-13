A select group of students at Premier High School in Little Rock are training for the 21st Century workforce this fall through a brand new Digital Marketing course.

The course was created in partnership with the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas, and follows the Institute’s model of expert-led, experiential education, focused on building skills needed by workers and employers in the creative economy. Students will explore basic concepts of digital marketing, market a product online through real social media content and ads, and meet and shadow industry professionals in central Arkansas. By the end of the course, students will earn their credentials as Certified Digital Marketing Associates through Meta Platforms, demonstrating their ability to market businesses through Facebook and Instagram.

