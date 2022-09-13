A select group of students at Premier High School in Little Rock are training for the 21st Century workforce this fall through a brand new Digital Marketing course.
The course was created in partnership with the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas, and follows the Institute’s model of expert-led, experiential education, focused on building skills needed by workers and employers in the creative economy. Students will explore basic concepts of digital marketing, market a product online through real social media content and ads, and meet and shadow industry professionals in central Arkansas. By the end of the course, students will earn their credentials as Certified Digital Marketing Associates through Meta Platforms, demonstrating their ability to market businesses through Facebook and Instagram.
Jada Hunter, the course instructor, is the owner of The Roots Agency, a full-service digital creative agency in the central Arkansas area. Jada said that she “feels honored to be a part of this wonderful opportunity to help shape the minds and creativity of our next generation of innovative leaders and change-makers.”
Responsive Education Solutions, creator of Premier High School, is a leader in innovative education models that respond to the needs of the community.
“This amazing opportunity will allow our students at Premier High School to learn about and possibly enter the exciting and growing field of digital marketing, content creation, and social media influencing,” Aaron Duvall, CTE Director of Responsive Education Solutions, said. “Many of our students have knowledge and talent in this area, but this course will show them how to turn those skills into an enjoyable career.”
Located on the campus of Arkansas Baptist College, Premier High School encourages all students to earn an industry-based certification, allowing them career options along with their high school diploma.
Jessica Crum, Executive Director of the Creative Institute, said: “From our perspective, this collaboration was an obvious win for students, employers, and the Arkansas creative economy. Any opportunity we get to tell young people in Arkansas that they can use their creative talents to build a professional career, we’re going to take it. We founded the Institute for this reason, to show people what it looks like to work in the creative industry, and to train workers for the creative jobs that employers are desperate to fill.”
