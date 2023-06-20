Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to open its first store in Conway. The new bakery, located in the Westgate Center shopping plaza on the western edge of the University of Central Arkansas’ campus, marks the brand’s second store in Arkansas and 244th location nationwide.
Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold, a spokesman said.
In celebration of the new Conway location, Insomnia Cookies will hold an in-store grand opening event baked full of freebies, treats and more.
The store at 185 Farris Road in Conway will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to midnight Sunday.
Anyone who visits the grand opening celebration, which will be from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, will receive one free Classic cookie (no purchase required).
To kick off the celebration, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Afterward, customers will be able to party with Insomnia throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, a DJ and more.
Additionally, 15 percent of in-store retail sales from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the new Conway location will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
The new store will deliver to Insomniacs at the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College, the greater Conway area and surrounding neighborhoods. Insomnia Cookies looks forward to satisfying the cravings of Conway cookie lovers, UCA Bears, and Hendrix Warriors, a spokesman said.
The new Conway location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers and shift leaders. Interested applicants and cookie lovers are encouraged to apply at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.
