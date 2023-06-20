Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to open its first store in Conway. The new bakery, located in the Westgate Center shopping plaza on the western edge of the University of Central Arkansas’ campus, marks the brand’s second store in Arkansas and 244th location nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold, a spokesman said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.