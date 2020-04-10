The Shelter Insurance group of companies was among the first to take the stance of continuing coverage when a customer could not pay their premium, and now Shelter, including its subsidiaries AmShield Insurance, Haulers Insurance, and Say Insurance, will join others in our industry in finding ways to provide relief to our customers who insure their personal autos with us.
Many of our customers are under unprecedented stay-at-home orders and social-distancing mandates, so they are driving fewer miles and experiencing fewer accidents. In the interest of providing help to our customers now, when they need it most, Shelter will issue a payment to our policyholders representing approximately 30% of their personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May, based on our best estimate of the impact of this pandemic on our customers and on Shelter’s business.
We will work diligently to obtain approval from the Departments of Insurance in each state we serve to get this money into our customers’ hands as quickly as possible. If a customer paid their premium automatically through a bank account, we will deposit directly into the account when possible. Otherwise, we will mail a check.
Shelter is known for doing the right thing. We will continue to evaluate this rapidly evolving situation and do what we can to help our customers, agents, and employees.
Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, and a life insurance company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance, AmShield Insurance, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance® and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states. The firm’s corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri and more information is available at ShelterInsurance.com.
For more information, contact Jay MacLellan, Director of Public Relations at (573) 214-4393.
