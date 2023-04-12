St. Joseph High School’s Interact Club, affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club, recently held a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to benefit Haven.
Haven is a qualified residential treatment program for adolescent females between the ages of 12-18 who’ve experienced trauma and are in foster care.
