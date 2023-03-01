St. Joseph High School’s Interact Club, a service organization affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club, was treated to a pizza party at Larry’s Pizza on Tuesday as a Rotary reward for Interact members who sold Christmas wreaths last October.
It was a major fundraiser for both organizations who use the money collected to help support their respective charitable causes.
