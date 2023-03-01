Interact club

St. Joseph High School’s Interact Club enjoy a pizza party at Larry’s Pizza on Tuesday as a Rotary reward for Interact members who sold 159 Christmas wreaths last October and receiving a check from Rotary for $795. The check was presented to Interact Board Chairperson Ava Piraino and her fellow board members by Rotary Club liaison Jacqueline Kordsmeier (far right) and Rotary Club President Wendy Francis (left).

 Submitted photo

St. Joseph High School’s Interact Club, a service organization affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club, was treated to a pizza party at Larry’s Pizza on Tuesday as a Rotary reward for Interact members who sold Christmas wreaths last October.

It was a major fundraiser for both organizations who use the money collected to help support their respective charitable causes.

