A 25-year-old international University of Central Arkansas student is accused of raping another student in February 2019.
Fadel Hassan Aldhamen, an international student from Saudi Arabia, was formally charged with one count of rape on June 10 and is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
The investigation against Aldhamen launched Feb. 12, 2019, after a woman went to the Conway Regional Medical Center saying she was raped.
The woman told officer Rachel Mistrille she met Aldhamen using Tinder, which is an online dating app. The two had gone to several social gatherings together prior to the Feb. 12, 2019, incident, which was the first time the two were alone together, according to the woman’s statement.
The two were drinking at an apartment in the Fox Run apartment complex with one of Aldhamen’s friends. According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Aldhamen, the 25-year-old picked the woman up around 9 p.m. and his friend left the apartment around 9:45 p.m. on the night in question.
After the friend left, the woman said she and Aldhamen kissed each other. It was the first time they kissed, she said.
Aldhamen asked the woman to follow him into a bedroom. From there, the woman said they both took their clothes off. The woman reportedly told Aldhamen she did not want to have sex and only wanted to do “outside stuff” because she was saving herself for marriage.
The 25-year-old suspect proceeded to grab a condom and told the woman “it’s OK” despite her telling him to stop, the report states.
“Please no, I don’t want to do this,” the woman reportedly said as Aldhamen pinned down her arm to keep her from pushing him away.
The woman told police she did not feel safe and hid in a bathroom following the incident.
According to the report, the woman texted a friend asking for a ride and stayed in the bathroom until her friend arrived to pick her up.
On her way out the door, the woman said that Aldhamen asked if he upset her. He also told her that “nothing happened [and] no one else needs to know.”
The woman began to cry “for a long time” when she got into her friend’s vehicle. When the friend found out about what happened, the report states she drove the woman to the emergency room.
The affidavit states Aldhamen has cooperated with the Conway Police Department throughout the investigation but has denied the allegations against him.
Online records show that Aldhamen is scheduled to appear next on July 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
