Drivers will need to plan on detours for several weeks as the intersection of Salem Road and Tyler Street will be closed for improvements, city officials announced.
The intersection will be closed to thru traffic beginning Jan. 3 while the city’s first roundabout of 2022 is constructed.
“Weather permitting, the intersection could be closed for six to eight weeks,” city officials said. “Please respect the detour routes to limit congestion in the surrounding residential areas.”
The Conway Transportation Department released a map alerting drivers to the north-south detour route, the east-west detour route and the road closures.
