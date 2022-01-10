The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred along Interstate 630 near the Mississippi Street and Rodney Parham Road interchange shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fredrick Taylor, 26, of Little Rock, the driver of a westbound vehicle, sustained multiple gunshot wounds from what witnesses said was a rifle fired from another vehicle passing Taylor’s.
Taylor was reported to be in stable condition Sunday night at a local hospital.
Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation with assistance from troopers of the Highway Patrol Division.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting incident is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8100.
