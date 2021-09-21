Yalcin Hacioglu, MD, an interventional cardiologist, has joined the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic.
Hacioglu will be practicing alongside Don Steely, MD, and Rimsha Hasan, MD, in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiovascular disease at Conway Regional. He has more than 20 years of experience as an interventional cardiologist and has practiced throughout Central Arkansas.
“I am excited to begin the journey with Conway Regional and expand the reach of cardiovascular services,” said Hacioglu. Several members of my family have been connected with Conway for the past 10 years due to various educational opportunities, and now the whole family is excited to relocate and call Conway our new home. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the communities in the surrounding area.”
Hacioglu completed a fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a residency and internship at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York.
“At Conway Regional, we are expanding access to care in the communities we serve,” said Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional. “The addition of Dr. Hacioglu to our cardiology clinic ensures we will be able to serve the growing demands of our community. Dr. Hacioglu brings many years of expertise and experience to his cardiovascular practice, and we are excited to welcome him to our medical staff.”
Cardiologists treat patients who have risks or symptoms of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, heart attacks, angina, and heart valve problems. They also treat patients with leg pain and peripheral artery disease, a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs.
For more information about Dr. Hacioglu or cardiovascular services available at the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic, call 501-358-6905 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
