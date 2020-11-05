Conway has now welcomed iRealty to the real estate market in Central Arkansas.
Kristen Kennon, the owner of iRealty, originally bought iRealty four years ago and hoped the business would bring her back to Conway.
As a former UCA student, Kennon is well acquainted with Conway, Faulkner County and the Central Arkansas area.
“Our goal in the Conway market is to provide top notch service, making the experience awesome — it does not matter to us if you’re buying a $30,000 house or a $1 million house, we want you to receive the same great service,” Kennon said.
iRealty currently has offices in Little Rock, Cabot, Sheridan, Sherwood, Benton and Hot Springs in addition to the new Conway location.
“I’ve been able to watch it in other communities, and it's so fun to watch it grow and see agents truly live and give back in their community, giving them the ability to have an impact in the community of Conway,” Kennon said.
iRealty prides itself in being a local company with innovative technology, a supportive team and having a silly and creative environment.
Kennon spoke about how opening the Conway location would allow iRealty to further live out its mission statement.
“Our mission to our agents is to provide you all the tools for success for your real estate career and separate ourselves from all other brokerages in Central Arkansas by being the Best of the Best in every aspect of real estate and brand marketing,” Kennon said.
According to Kennon, iRealty works mainly with residential properties, however, they are still a full spectrum real estate company that also works with commercial properties.
Two of the new listings for building space in downtown Conway were listed by iRealty.
For more information about iRealty visit irealtyarkansas.com.
