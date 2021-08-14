The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce honored five leaders in the community during its annual meeting on Thursday.
While the annual banquet was virtual in 2020, this year the chamber went with a hybrid model – having an in-person banquet that was simultaneously broadcast on Conway Corp’s Channel 5 as well as uploaded to YouTube.
This year’s theme was “Hamilton,” and guests were treated to multiple songs about Conway’s history set to the tune of the popular Broadway play. The banquet can be viewed in its entirety at https://youtu.be/pjwRcEU-lpc.
Shelia Isby, who has served on the Conway City Council for more than 20 years, received the Guy W. Murphy Distinguished Service award, which former Conway Mayor and current Metroplan Director Tab Townsell said was “arguably the very highest award you can get as a member of the community of Conway.”
Townsell announced Isby as the recipient and talked about she helped him during his tenure as mayor.
“I famously used to kid about my city council saying the thinkers sit on the left side and the feelers sit on the right side. Strangely, it always happened that way. The thing about it is, every thinker needs an element of empathy, and if they didn’t provide it that night or that issue, the feelers did and vice versa,” he said. “For 18 years, I served as mayor of Conway. The person I checked my heart against, the heart of the city council was Shelia Isby. She checked me time and again, called me back to a place of humanity that has to recognize we’re all in this together. You can’t go forward logically unless you go forward humanely, and she always considered that.”
Isby is a Human Resources coordinator at Counseling Associates, Inc. She serves on the Advertising and Promotions (A&P) Commission. She is a board member for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a mentor in the Young Empowered Sisters (YES) program for Black girls in the community. She is on the board at Arvest Bank and previously served as president of the Conway Regional Women’s Council.
“I know there are a lot of people deserving and worthy of this recognition. I feel honored that I was even nominated, and I feel even more humbled to be selected,” Isby said. “There are just so many wonderful things that have happened in our city and I feel very fortunate and blessed to have been a part of those.”
Also Thursday, Terry Green, Gulfside Casino Partnership co-owner, announced Conway’s Nabholz Construction will be the general contractor of the Arkansas River Valley Resort Casino project in Russellville. Gulfside Casino Partnership was the title sponsor of the event.
In addition to Isby, four other leaders were recognized with awards during the meeting.
Vickey Kirkemier, Superior Health and Rehab administrator with more than 30 years of experience in the long-term care industry, received the Business Executive of the Year.
Brent Salter, Engage Management president since 2010, was named Business Executive of the Year.
Gilberto Garcia, co-founder, president and financial adviser at Garcia Wealth Management-Northwest Mutual, was honored with Young Business Leader of the Year.
Tremayne Harris, Harris Concert and Construction president and New Generation Church pastor, received the Lloyd Westbrook Good Neighbor award.
“We’re proud to honor [these] four individuals for their leadership in business and their contributions to this great city,” Johnny Adams, president and CEO of First Security Bank, said. “Great communities don’t just happen. They are planned, they are nurtured by talented and strong leaders who are helping to define the Conway and the Arkansas that is ahead of us all. These leaders make a difference in the communities they serve. Strong leadership, as we have seen tonight, has made a difference in Conway from the very beginning to today and for our future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.