Maddie and Jordan Cagle welcomed their second child, a baby boy, at 1:29 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Conway Regional Women's Center.
Cole Henry Cagle was the first baby born in 2023 at Conway Regional and weighed a whopping 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.
Maddie said she and her husband were both "born and raised in Conway" but lived in Fayetteville for the past 11 years.
"We just moved back home to Conway at Thanksgiving," she said.
Big sister Frankie Jane Cagle, who is 2 and a half years old, couldn't get enough of baby brother and wanted to hold him every chance she got.
Maddie said her due date was Jan. 2 but the couple came on to the hospital about 6 p.m. Saturday when she was having contractions.
Asked if they had considered they might have the first baby of 2023, Jordan said "the thought crossed my mind but I was more concerned with getting her to the hospital because the contractions were pretty close together."
A little more than seven hours after the couple arrived at the hospital, Dr. Josh Ward delivered a healthy baby boy.
The hospital provided the family with a basket of goodies to celebrate the first baby of 2023.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
