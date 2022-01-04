Tara and Justin Hart of Vilonia welcomed the first baby born in 2022 at Conway Regional Medical Center on Sunday.
Landree Blayke Hart was born at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 2. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces at birth and was 19 inches long.
“We were very surprised,” Tara said of finding out her baby girl was the first one of the year. “We figured we weren’t the first one.”
When the couple arrived at the hospital around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they said the staff told them that depending on when she arrived, their baby could be the first of the year.
“Once [labor] started, it was really quick,” Justin said, joking that Landree was competing to be the first of the year. “Her sister is competitive, too.”
Her sister, 4-year-old Charlee Hart, will get to meet the newest addition to the family soon. The couple was scheduled to head home early Monday afternoon.
Conway Regional presented the couple with a gift basket of goodies – clothes, books, lotions, soaps, a blanket and more – as is does annually for the first baby born in the New Year.
“The staff has been great,” Justin said. “Everybody has been amazing.”
Along with Charlee, the grandparents are excited to meet Landree.
“The grandparents are all happy. They all wanted to be here but couldn’t due to COVID,” Justin said. “They’re supporting us virtually through FaceTime for now.”
Dr. Carole Jackson delivered Landree.
