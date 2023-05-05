Thousands flocked to downtown Conway on Friday as the annual Toad Suck Daze festival got underway. The festival continues 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For a complete list of vendors, a festival map and the entertainment lineup, visit toadsuckdaze.org.
