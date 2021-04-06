Unfortunately for those who don’t particularly like household chores, April is here, and that traditionally means “spring cleaning.” Here’s a look at what several experts say when it comes to a successful spring cleaning foray.
On The Spruce website, they have offered a great list of how to proceed with the cleaning chores. One idea that may be particularly helpful was to clean room by room.
“Approaching your house room by room is the most effective way to deep clean it. Create cleaning checklists for each room to help you get organized and to remind you of the areas that need extra attention. Feel free to skip the areas that have been cleaned recently, and focus on the parts of your home that were largely neglected over the winter.”
For those with clutter to tackle, The Spruce suggests using a systematic four-step approach.
“Identify problem areas, analyze reasons for the clutter, determine solutions, and implement these remedies. Sorting your belongings into four categories – trash, give away, store, or put away – can also be effective as you go through the spring-cleaning process. Move the clutter out as soon as possible, whether it’s bringing a donation box to a charity or planning a yard sale.”
The Spruce also suggests getting the entire household involved – kids can carry out age-appropriate chores – and maybe even establish “a household reward as an incentive to get the work done.”
In a recent Good Housekeeping article, they focused largely on deep cleaning a heavily utilized kitchen. Appliances can be particularly difficult to get clean. Good Housekeeping looks at the refrigerator, microwave and oven.
For the microwave, they suggest filling a “large microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and a chopped-up lemon, lime, or orange or several tablespoons of vinegar and stick it inside. Turn the appliance on high for several minutes or until the solution boils and the window is steamy, then let it cool for 5 minutes before opening the door. Remove and wipe the inside and outside with a sponge.”
The oven can be easier to clean if it has a self-cleaning function. If not, “place a hot, wet cloth on top of burned spots to help soften the gunk. Then scrub with a sprinkle of baking powder and a heavy duty pad. Rinse and wipe dry.”
For the refrigerator, the task can be daunting when one looks inside and sees so many shelves and bins. For anyone who hasn’t been good at regular cleanings of their fridge, Good Housekeeping suggests giving “removable bins and shelves a deep clean every now and again. Pop out the door shelves and bins, and wash in warm, soapy water to get rid of food bacteria and spillage.”
Need to make those stainless steel appliances sparkle? Good Housekeeping suggests mixing a solution of 1 teaspoon dish detergent and 1 quart hot tap water. Rub the detergent solution onto the marks in small sections, going with the grain, by using a microfiber cloth. Rinse with clean hot water and dry immediately with a clean cloth.
An HGTV article gave particularly good tips for cleaning those “dust collectors” around the house – curtains, blinds and ceiling fans.
“If you simply need to clean dirt and pet fur off the lower part of your drapes, consider using a sticky lint roller. For a deeper clean, take them down, remove hooks, and run them through an air-fluff cycle in the dryer with a damp towel for 15 minutes (the towel will attract the dust). Re-hang them immediately. Dust blinds regularly with a microfiber cloth, working left to right, and blade by blade from the top to the bottom on each window. Clean the blades of a ceiling fan by covering them with a coat of furniture polish. Wipe off the excess and lightly buff. Alternatively, you can fit a pillowcase around the fan blade, and use it as a dust rag. Any dust that falls will land into the pillowcase rather than on the floor or furniture below.”
