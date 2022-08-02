Jack’s Ultra Sports has officially changed its name to “Action Jacks Paintball, Laser Tag, & Arcade” and expanded to offer more to their customers.

Action Jacks Paintball, Laser Tag & Arcade now features more than just low-impact paintball and the only indoor air-conditioned Laser Tag in Central Arkansas. The name name also comes with a huge arcade center with some of the latest games, a prize redemption center and two escape rooms.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

