Jack’s Ultra Sports has officially changed its name to “Action Jacks Paintball, Laser Tag, & Arcade” and expanded to offer more to their customers.
Action Jacks Paintball, Laser Tag & Arcade now features more than just low-impact paintball and the only indoor air-conditioned Laser Tag in Central Arkansas. The name name also comes with a huge arcade center with some of the latest games, a prize redemption center and two escape rooms.
“We have been constantly upgrading our facility,” Andy Hill, the manager at Action Jacks, said. “We are under the same ownership and management, as well as our friendly and helpful staff that make sure you have the best time.”
Action Jacks also now features a full commercial kitchen with a menu that features sandwiches, chicken strips and Mac & Cheese Entrees that include Seafood Mac & Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese and more.
Action Jacks also plans on adding an “adult beverage area” for adult patrons to “kick back and relax.”
Actions Jacks is open every weekend, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
