A Jacksonville man is charged in a felony case after he allegedly stole five packs of lottery tickets from Tobacco Station USA earlier this month.
Danny Dewayne Bates, 39, was formally charged Monday with lottery fraud, which is a Class D felony. The Jacksonville man also is charged with theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor, following the incident.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, Bates stole the lottery $300 worth of lottery tickets.
The Arkansas Lottery Commission alerted the storeowner Feb. 6 that someone attempted to cash in tickets from two of the five missing packs.
The storeowner told officer Andrew Foreman he believed theft to be an “inside job” because the shipment the packs were taken from “had just come in.”
After reviewing surveillance footage, Bates was caught taking the cards while an employee was at the counter, according to the affidavit.
While watching the footage, officer Phillip Sweet said he could see the suspect “hiding from customers behind the counter” before taking several packs of lottery tickets.
An employee, Evan Phillips, reportedly was aware Bates was behind the counter.
“As Phillips was at the register with a customer, (Bates) stuffed five packs of lottery tickets into his jacket,” Sweet’s report reads in part. “When Phillips was finished with the customer, (Bates) went back around the counter and sat in the north west corner of the store behind a cooler and stuffed the tickets behind the cooler. A short time later, (Bates) left with four of the five packs of tickets.”
According to the affidavit, Phillips told the storeowner who Bates was when he was confronted about the theft.
Phillips said that he and Bates were friends but that the Jacksonville man “had taken advantage of him.”
