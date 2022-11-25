Jada Simpson, a sophomore education major, was crowned the 2023 Miss University of Central Arkansas (UCA) at Reynolds Performance Hall on Nov. 5, the university announced in a news release last week.
“When they called my name – oh my goodness – it was so surreal,” Simpson said. “When I was crowned it was almost like the room stopped for a second. I was like, ‘Oh wait. They just said your name! You gotta walk up there now.’ It was an indescribable feeling. I’m so incredibly grateful.”
In addition to the title, Simpson won private interview, overall dance performance, the academic achievement award and the producers award. She plans to use her platform to promote an anti-bullying campaign through her social impact topic: “Be a H.E.R.O. and just say no to bullying,” which also ties into her goals of being a future educator, per the news release.
“It is to ensure that everyone is being helpful, encouraging, respectful and open to others,” Simpson said. “As an elementary education major, kids are my passion. I want them to have the most adequate experience in schools that they can, and I know that bullying is a big factor in why many kids dread going to school. Nationally, 90 percent of students grades 4-8 report having been bullied or harassed, and 160,000 students each day refuse to go to school for fear of being bullied. I want to help implement my anti-bullying campaign to hopefully show a decrease in those school bullying cases.”
Simpson also wants to be a role model for young girls, encouraging them to make, pursue and achieve their goals. She is excited to serve as an ambassador for the university.
“I want to serve my time by leading with grace, with confidence and with dignity,” Simpson said. “I want you to know that after you come in contact with me, you’ll be loved, you’ll be heard and you’ll be seen.”
Mattison Gafner, a junior double majoring in broadcast journalism and public relations, was first runner-up; Shalexis Shelton, a graduate student in the occupational therapy program, was second runner-up; Jacey Howerton, a public relations major, was third runner-up; and Kennedy Holland, a freshman from Mountain View, was fourth runner-up.
Simpson previously earned the Miss Essence Pageant title in 2021, now in its 47th year. Simpson will compete in the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.