Jada Simpson, a sophomore education major, was crowned the 2023 Miss University of Central Arkansas (UCA) at Reynolds Performance Hall on Nov. 5, the university announced in a news release last week.

“When they called my name – oh my goodness – it was so surreal,” Simpson said. “When I was crowned it was almost like the room stopped for a second. I was like, ‘Oh wait. They just said your name! You gotta walk up there now.’ It was an indescribable feeling. I’m so incredibly grateful.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.