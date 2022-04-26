At a Faulkner County Quorum Court meeting April 19 marked by at-times passionate debate for and against infrastructure spending for community water systems, a second point of contention arose as justices reviewed preliminary plans for an improved county detention center.
The debate arose surrounding an ordinance, sponsored by Justice Randy Higgins, for an architecture firm, CRA Architects, to provide a needs assessment to the county, in turn the Quorum Court, for changes to the county’s maximum security jail. The high-security facility is located in the county courthouse above the sheriff’s offices, addressed as “Unit 1,” as opposed to “Unit 2,” located on Conway’s East German Lane, next to the Faulkner County Justice Building.
Unit 1 has a capacity of 118 inmates and is frequently over that number in the sheriff’s monthly report to the court. For the report at the April 19 meeting, Sheriff Tim Ryals said Unit 1 was holding 125 in March, down from January’s 143 and February’s 130.
The $90,000 needs assessment was originally presented to the Courts and Public Safety Committee on April 12. Higgins, who chairs the committee, explained at the time that the funding for the needs assessment had originally been passed in 2020 only to be placed on hold due to the COVID pandemic. That committee passed the ordinance to the Budget and Finance Committee, which reviewed it that same evening and approved it to move to the court for vote.
The first sign of possible contention was during public comments at the April 19 meeting. There a woman came to the microphone from the gallery expressing concern that the county was looking at spending for a new jail “when statistics show jail expansion leads to higher incarceration rates.”
She hoped, she told the court, to hear about plans for reforming non-violent offenders “now and in the future.”
Justice Tyler Pearson acknowledged the woman’s point, saying that he had begun a data-gathering process to develop a picture of non-violent offenders who “skip out” after being released on recognizance, but had not completed the research.
Pearson also added that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which had recommended the needs assessment be performed, was originally formed by the court in order to find alternate means of dealing with offenders, such as those with mental health issues. Instead, Pearson said, the only recommendation which had come from that committee was for a new jail.
When the ordinance was introduced for vote, the discussion began with Higgins renewing his earlier point regarding the funding having been in place previously, but not undertaken due to the pandemic.
Pearson countered, expressing concern about the process, saying: “I don’t believe needs should be analyzed by a company that builds jails.”
He then extended to his earlier point regarding the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, telling justices that the committee had been formed by the court years earlier “to find ways to lower the inmate population.”
“I don’t see the work being done [by the committee] to reduce incarceration rates,” Pearson said.
Pearson at one point had to speak to the gallery about people shouting out opinions about the point being debated and how it interferes with court process, asking for respectful silence. This came up again later in the meeting by Higgins, during debate about the infrastructure ordinance where he asked the gallery as a whole, but apparently toward a single person there, to keep their opinions to themselves. The Log Cabin Democrat reporter had gotten permission from the judge’s office months earlier to sit forward of the courtroom divider ahead of the gallery on a bench there, due to the steady drone of a gallery member commenting on the proceedings.
Higgins responded that the Criminal Justice Committee had, in fact, done work to reduce incarceration rates, including its working with mental health professionals, as well as drug treatment specialists, which had led to identification of opioid issues in the community.
Higgins acknowledged issues remained.
“Many of these people,” speaking about those in a revolving door jail-release cycle, “have a life sentence two weeks at a time,” he said, adding that regardless, the county had state requirements to meet.
“Requirements” brought a counter from Pearson, stating that incarceration had dropped during the pandemic, but the only thing seen from the county is “jail.”
Higgins asked Ryals about classification of incoming inmates, which Ryals said had been changed during the pandemic by state standards.
Later that week, at a separate meeting out-of-county, Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton said the state had just loosened its quarantine requirements for incoming inmates, requiring only a rapid-test when an inmate is brought into the detention center system, reflecting a move toward pre-pandemic standards.
Ryals acknowledged mental health, saying, “We know we have mental health issues [within the inmate population].” He added that the new medical service, approved by the court in 2021, included mental health support.
Some people do not need to be in jail, Ryals said, but at the same time their mental health issues make them violent, in turn compelling them to be placed in Unit 1.
Mental health issues in inmates “would be a long discussion,” Ryals said, to which Pearson countered: “Why not have that long discussion?”
Pearson then added that he had asked, in the process of information gathering, for how inmates were classified but was unable to get that information from the sheriff’s office, as he was told a Freedom of Information Act request was required before that information could be released.
Justice and former sheriff Andy Shock added here that the difference between Units 1 and 2 were profound in the difference between violent and non-violent inmates.
Justice Tyler Lachowsky added that while he was opposed to government “throwing money at a problem,” he did want the county to build a jail, if needed “for the right reasons.” He also acknowledged Pearson’s earlier point about an architect firm that specializes in jails being called upon to determine the need for a jail.
Justice John Allison addressed Ryals, asking him how much jails have changed in the past 30 years, roughly when Unit 1 was put into operation.
Ryals acknowledged it had been a great deal of change in that time.
“I’ve been looking at what’s been happening in this country,” Allison said, “and this is a nation soft on crime…. I don’t want Faulkner County being known as a place soft on crime.”
As the court moved toward a vote, Justice Matt Brown asked Higgins if the study required the court to act.
It did not, Higgins replied.
The ordinance, approving $90,000 for a needs assessment study for jail expansion, passed. Pearson was the only no vote.
