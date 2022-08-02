Osiris Jauregui has joined leading financial security company Garcia Wealth Management–Northwestern Mutual as a Financial Representative.
In his new role, Jauregui will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering services, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.
“We believe Jauregui is critical to our future growth and success of Garcia Wealth Management. He embraces our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability,” Osmar Garcia, CEO and cofounder, said.
Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Jauregui was an Operations Install Manager at Cousins’ Office Furniture.
Jauregui was born in Nayarit, Mexico, and grew up in Rose Bud. He is currently a senior at the University of Central Arkansas, working toward his Bachelor of Business Administration. He also has obtained health and life licenses.
