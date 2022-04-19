A Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission investigative panel released its findings into a complaint filed against Justice Rhonda Wood by the Arkansas Public law Center.
“The investigation initiated by the complaint did not reveal or find sufficient facts to support a claim of judicial misconduct, wrong-doing, or incapacity within the Commission’s jurisdiction,” the JDDC wrote in a dismissal memo on April 15. “As a result of this finding, there is insufficient cause to proceed and this complaint is dismissed.”
Justice Wood told the Log Cabin Democrat that while she believed the complaint shouldn’t have been reported before it had been investigated, she was pleased with the outcome.
“The JDDC’s dismissal of Ernie Dumas’ complaint confirms that it was baseless, without merit, and politically motivated,” she said in an email. “It’s disappointing that these false and misleading accusations received attention before they were fairly examined by the JDDC. Fortunately, in the justice system, the truth matters.
“I have been nothing but forthcoming about the truth and have always acted with integrity through this very difficult process and confident justice would prevail. I’m proud to serve on the Arkansas Supreme Court and will continue to uphold the highest ethical standards on the court for the next 8 years.”
A message left at the number the Log Cabin Democrat had for Dumas was not returned by press time Tuesday.
