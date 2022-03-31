All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.
Brade and Lenore Day, of Conway have been attending meetings for over 65 years. Brade said: “In a hostile world, being among people who really love and care about you gives you a place to relax, and to feel at home with family.”
For most of the past two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020.
Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10, titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?”
Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.
Vicky Gemberling, also of Conway, said she is looking forward to hearing the congregation sing together again.
“I don’t think I’ll make it through the first song without tears,” she said.
Graciela Sarabia, who attends the Conway Spanish congregation, said she almost can’t contain her happiness.
“I can’t wait for the day of the first in-person meeting to get here,” she said.
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses go to jw.org.
