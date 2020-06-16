Jeremy Simon has been named the new head coach of Vilonia High School’s girls’ basketball team, the Vilonia School District announced in a press release on Saturday. Simon, Vilonia’s boys’ basketball coach since 2018, will lead both programs for the upcoming school year.
Simon has achieved significant success in his two years coaching Vilonia’s boys’ team, having made the playoffs both seasons.
He will be the only 5A coach to lead two programs at their school.
Nick Newman, Vilonia director of athletics, said he in the release that he believes Simon will be able to handle the challenge of leading two teams.
“Obviously this will be a challenge for our basketball coaches, but I do believe with Simon’s leadership they will meet it head on and be successful both on and off the court,” Newman said.
Previously, Simon won two state titles with Wonderview girls’ basketball and coached at Sacred Heart.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles finished 25-3 last season but lost to Mountain Home in the state tournament.
The Vilonia School District decided not to renew previous Vilonia girls’ basketball coach Alvin Riley’s contract in May. Riley coached the Lady Eagles for 19 years, winning the state title in 2009. He won more than 700 games in over 40 years of coaching.
