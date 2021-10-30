The Little Rock Regional Chamber announced that its 156th annual meeting on Friday December 3rd will feature keynote remarks from owner/president/general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones.
In one of the most dramatic eras of ownership in professional sports, Jerry Jones’ stewardship of the Dallas Cowboys has brought unprecedented results and success to one of the world’s most popular sports entities. His more than three-decade long journey reached a rare pinnacle with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2017 class of enshrinees, as Jones became just the 15th owner in history to earn a bust in Canton.
Aside from being one of just three current owners to guide their franchises to at least three Super Bowl titles, Jones’ efforts in the areas of sports marketing, promotion and the development of AT&T Stadium and The Star have created a vivid imprint on the landscape of the NFL and the American sports culture.
On the heels of his Hall of Fame selection, Jones was selected as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds in commemoration of Forbes magazine’s 100th year anniversary in 2017. In that same year, he was also recognized for his career contributions to sports in America by being named the 2017 recipient of the Sports Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior to his enshrinement in Canton, USA Today designated Jones as No. 1 on its list of the 100 Most Important People in the NFL in July of 2016.
Mr. Jones will deliver the keynote remarks to attendees during the chamber’s annual meeting. He will discuss elements of his business career journey, as well as reflect on the changes he has seen and led within the business of sport, along with perspective on what lies ahead for sports in America.
“We are thrilled that Mr. Jones has agreed to be the featured speaker at this year’s annual meeting,” said John Burgess, Chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber Board of Directors. “Jerry has deep ties to Arkansas and North Little Rock, and we look forward to welcoming him back and getting his perspective on the business of sports in America.”
The event will take place Friday, December 3rd, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center. The lunch is the Chamber’s largest and most prestigious event of the year. The Annual Meeting celebrates the past year’s accomplishments and announces the coming year’s priorities. Throughout the lunch, the Chamber will recognize new members, look back on event highlights and ribbon cuttings, and thank MetRock Forward Partners. Each year over 1,000 members and guests are inspired and educated by world-renowned, A-list speakers from Henry Kissinger to former President Bill Clinton.
Tables and tickets are now available by calling 501-377-6040.
