Central Baptist College (CBC) named Jessica Faulkner the college's new Director of Alumni and Public Relations on Monday, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by CBC.
Faulkner, a Conway resident who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), starts her new position at CBC after previously serving as the college's Director of Alumni Engagement. Active in the community, Faulkner serves as President-Elect of the Conway Kiwanis Club and attends Antioch Baptist Church in Conway, per the release.
In addition to announcing Faulkner's appointment, CBC also announced the hiring of two additional staff members on Monday. Tamarah Allen will serve in the college's business department as the Student Accounts Receivable Analyst, while Patrick Jacob will be an enrollment counselor for CBC's Professional Adult College Education (PACE) program.
Allen is a UCA graduate and attends St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Little Rock, while Jacob graduated from the very CBC program he will represent. In his duties, Jacob will represent CBC at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock and recruit military students to the PACE program, per the release.
