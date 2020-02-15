Eight years ago, a group of women came together to give children a chance to gift that perfect mother’s day present to their loved ones.
Through this new jewelry outreach, the group, including Conway’s Lara Norris, would collect various jewelry pieces, take them to elementary schools in the community and give students an opportunity to show for their moms or mom-like figure for the annual holiday.
“It has just been a blessing to be part of what God is doing through this ministry,” Norris told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The schools are so thankful and the kids absolutely love it.”
Right now, the group is asking for gently-worn, or new jewelry donations for the upcoming event, which usually happens the week before Mother’s Day.
Norris said they are collecting necklaces, bracelets, earrings and adjustable rings.
She said most comest from community members.
“You put a simple note out to your circles and then your circles send it out and people respond,” Norris said.
Norris posted the request to Facebook this week, as well.
“I need your help,” she wrote. “Even if you only find one piece of jewelry in your collection that you can part with […] I’ll take it. Help us make this Mother’s Day for these kids and their moms.”
Norris said it is ideal to have jewelry that is two to three times the population of children they are serving to ensure that even the last child to shop has a table full of choices.
“Last year at one school we had almost 500 students who were shopping,” she said. “It takes a lot of jewelry to make it happen. As long as the jewelry keeps getting donated, we’ll keep serving the kids.”
The process:
Norris said they collect, sort, clean and count the pieces. Then, they set up a classroom in whatever school they are at so kids can come in and do their own shopping.
“We wrap it for them and give them a name card they can decorate to make their gift unique and personal,” she said. “We do have some children who are being raised in a single-dad home. We work with the schools to identify these kids and set up a separate area with items of a more masculine variety for them to pick from. No child is left out of this event.”
Norris said some of the students know exactly what’re they’re shopping for but others like to take their time and find that “right piece.”
“They are always eager to get into the room and look at everything available,” she said. “It is varied and unique, something for every taste and personality.”
Norris said that's her favorite part.
“Interacting with the kids and seeing how excited they are to pick something out that is a surprise for their mom […] I’m looking forward to the kids’s excitement and continuing to watch how God keeps this ministry going year after year,” she said.
To donate items, contact Norris at 501-944-5512
