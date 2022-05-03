The final event of the Crawl, Drag and Squirt competition was held Saturday during Toad Suck where Jim Stone Elementary took home the traveling trophy for the win.
This was the first Crawl, Drag and Squirt event in two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The events started at the beginning of April at all the Conway Elementary Schools including St. Joseph Elementary, Conway Christian and an open event at the Central Fire Station. Of all the schools that competed, Jim Stone Elementary took home the gold.
“This is an amazing way to get back to normal,” Mark Lewis, the principal at Jim Stone Elementary, said. “It’s great to see people able to gather again. When you think about how many schools competed, this is a great victory for our school and our families. I’m so proud!”
In total, over 950 students competed in the course, which had kids go through a tube, hit a box and then hit three targets with a water hose before crossing the finish line by dragging a dummy.
“A huge thank you to the schools, PE teachers, teachers, parents, and volunteers for allowing us to bring Crawl, Drag, and Squirt back this year,” The Conway Fire Department said on Facebook Sunday. “Thank you to Chad Upton, Angie Simpson, Philip Short, Luke Birdsong, Jay Mattox, Ty Ledbetter, Randal Green, and all the other CFD volunteers that helped make this year possible.”
