On Friday, June 11, Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas will host two of country music’s newest stars. The Cherokee Casino Hotel Roland Toad Suck Daze Concert is bringing live country music back to the Natural State with ACM Best New Male artist Jimmie Allen along with fellow nominee Travis Denning. The show was previously set for UCA’s basketball arena, the Farris Center.
Event organizers say that recent changes to COVID restrictions will allow the Reynolds Performance Hall to accommodate the show in a venue made for entertainment. “Reynolds is a first-class facility that guarantees every attendee will get a great show experience” said Jamie Gates Executive Vice President of the Conway Area Chamber. “There are less tickets available in the smaller venue, so we definitely encourage everyone to purchase in advance.”
The Cherokee Casino Hotel Roland Toad Suck Daze Concert is presented by Conway Regional Health System and the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information and to purchase tickets visit ToadSuck.org/entertainment OR visit the UCA Reynolds Box Office Mon-Fri from 10a-4p. All Toad Suck Daze programming is made possible by First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.