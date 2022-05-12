Career Fair

More than 200 applicants checked in (as of noon on Wednesday) to meet with 120 employers at the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services event at the Expo Center in Conway. Applicants reported many opportunities.

 Alex Kienlen / Log Cabin Democrat staff

