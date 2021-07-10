The Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area, in its continued efforts to support businesses and job seekers, partnered with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to host a job fair in Faulkner County with more than 1,000 positions available.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Conway Expo and Event Center.
“This job fair will include over 1,000 job vacancies from various industries in the central Arkansas region,” organizers said. “This will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with employers and gain a better understanding of the many employment opportunities available.”
Some of the employers who will be in attendance include:
Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Arkansas State Police.
Baptist Health.
Cintas Corporation.
Conway Human Development Center.
Conway Police Department.
Conway Regional Health System.
DBG Arkansas, LLC.
Dillard’s Inc.
Hugg & Hall Equipment Company.
L’Oreal USA.
Pediatrics Plus.
Rogers Group Inc.
Schneider Transportation.
SFI of Arkansas, LLC.
Structurlam.
Swyft Connect.
Tacos4Life.
Tokusen U.S.A.
Virco Mfg. Corporation.
“Furthermore, by engaging with employers in person, attendees will be able to make a lasting impression on them,” organizers said. “Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.”
Job seekers are encouraged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://bit.ly/3jbK0eI.
For more information about the job fair, contact Megan Ridenhour at 501-730-9885 or by email at megan.ridenhour@arkansas.gov.
